Betaout raises undisclosed amount of funding from Southeast Asian investors

E-commerce and B2C marketing software platform, Betaout has, today, raised undisclosed amount of funding from Southeast Asian investors to boost up its operations in Indonesia and other parts of SEA. The customer intelligence and marketing automation platform for e-commerce companies, with the funding from SEA focused East Ventures and angel investors, will be focusing on clientele expansion and product development.

According to an official press release by the organization, Ankit Maheshwari, CEO and Co-founder of Betaout said, “Indonesia is an important market for us and having the support and domain expertise of East Ventures, will help us in executing our vision of enabling e-commerce marketers across South East Asia to retain their customers and drive better ROI.”

Venture Capitalist firm for consumers of Internet and mobile, based in Indonesia, Singapore and Tokyo, East Ventures were started in 2010.

East Ventures Co-founder & Managing Partner Willson said, “We are very pleased to partner with the Betaout team, seeing the efforts and innovations that the team has achieved since their founding. The growth potential of the SE Asia e-commerce market is tremendous and Betaout’s focus on this market excites us.”

“We are confident that with the smart personalization in communication offered by Betaout, for each of our different customer segments, we are better able to engage customers and also retain them for a longer period of time,” the press release quoted Betaout’s key customers Joseph Aditya.