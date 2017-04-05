Best ever steel production by Rourkela Steel Plant in 2016-17

All time high records were achieved in the field of Total Sinter (52,70,089 tonnes), Total Crude Steel (29,32,460 tonnes) and Total Saleable Steel (27,41,972 tonnes). (Reuters)

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered its best ever production performance in all major areas like Hot Metal production from Blast Furnace-5, Crude Steel and Saleable Steel in 2016-17. During the fiscal, the New Blast Furnace-5 made 27,57,210 tonnes of steel, an increase of 30.5 per cent over the previous year, RSP said in a release today. All time high records were achieved in the field of Total Sinter (52,70,089 tonnes), Total Crude Steel (29,32,460 tonnes) and Total Saleable Steel (27,41,972 tonnes).

The average rate of pushing in the New Coke Ovens Battery-6 was 87.9 per day as compared to 74.9 during the previous year, while another key unit which had come up as part of the Modernisation and Expansion – New Plate Mill, rolled out 5,40,388 tonnes of plates, a rise of 149 per cent over the previous fiscal, it said. With this, the total plates production in RSP too touched a new high at 9,64,001 tonnes, the release said.

Several success stories were also scripted on the techno-economic front that plays a major role in the financials of the Plant. The specific energy consumption during the year was an all time best at 6.430 Giga Calories per tonne of crude steel and blast furnace productivity touched the highest ever figure of 2.067 tonnes/metre cube/day in 2016-17, the release said.