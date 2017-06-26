Best budget airlines in world: AirAsia tops, Indigo 10th in new Skytrax list

Best budget airlines in world: Aviation rating agency Skytrax has said AirAsia is the best budget airline in the world. Air Asia has bagged this position consecutively for the ninth time. (Reuters)

Best budget airlines in world: Aviation rating agency Skytrax has said AirAsia is the best budget airline in the world. Air Asia has bagged this position consecutively for the ninth time. The airline was one of many presented the award at a ceremony during the 2017 Paris Airshow. According to BusinessInsider, AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes said in a statement, “We take the world champion title seriously and we will strive to continue to improve for both our guests and shareholders. Over the last 15 years we have created a great brand and over the next 15, we want to move towards One AirAsia, a truly (Southeast Asian) airline.”

This was result of the Skytrax survey which was formed from impressions of 19.87 million travelers from 105 different countries. It covers more than 325 airlines, based on 49 parameters ranging from boarding procedures to comfort of the seats and service quality. Fernandes and his team have worked hard for 15 years to turn a small, failed, state-owned airline in one a multi-national aviation juggernaut, according to BusinessInsider. A responsive customer service, friendly cabin crew, and efficient operation was what got Air Asia the spot.

You May Also Like To Watch:



The other nine airlines are:

Norwegian: In Europe it is still the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline’. Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos has won US government approval to launch ultra-low-cost trans-Atlantic flights from smaller airports in the Northeastern part of the country.

JetBlue Airways: The New-York based airline is known for its roomiest economy seats. It has a complimentary satellite TV along with free food and snacks. These additions make it an industry leader in economy flying.

EasyJet: No frills, the airline’s fleet of more than 230 Airbus jets fly to roughly 800 destinations throughout Europe.

Virgin America: The brand is expected to vanish in 2019 as it has been sold to Alaska airlines. But still its high class service at competitive prices, makes it the most loved carrier in the skies.

Jetstar Airways: Airline praised for its quality cabin service and good value for money. It is a low-cost subsidiary of Australia’s Qantas.

AirAsia X: Malaysia Air Asia’s subsidiary AirAsia X is outfitted with both premium and economy cabins and operates throughout Asia. It also grabbed the spot for ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Premium Cabin’ and ‘World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Premium Seat’.

Azul Brazilian Airlines: It operates a fleet of new Airbus, ATR, and Embraer airliners mainly on routes within Brazil.

Southwest Airlines: The airline’s free checked bag policy has earned it a lot of praise. It is also one of the largest airlines in the world.

IndiGo: Its brand new fleet of more than 100 Airbus A320 jets, IndiGo is one of the quickest growing airlines in the region. Great cabin service and good value for money got it praises from reviewers.