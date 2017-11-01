Best Brands in India: Tata Group tops, Reliance Jio powers RIL to No. 2; HDFC, SBI and LIC make it to top 10 too

This is for the continuous fifth time that the Mumbai-headquartered salt-to-software firm has topped the chart. (Image: Reuters)

In its recently released Best Indian Brands Report 2017, brand consultancy firm Interbrand has placed Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group on the top spot. This is for the continuous fifth time that the Mumbai-headquartered salt-to-software firm has topped the chart and its brand value stands as high as Rs 73,944 crore. The firm bagged the top spot despite registering a marginal 0.4 decline this year. Reliance Industries, headed by Mukesh Ambani, surpassed telecom major Airtel to take the second spot – courtesy Reliance Jio. The report also stated that brand value of Reliance Industries was pegged at Rs 38,212 crore, with a growth rate of 9 per cent in 2017. On the other hand, Airtel’s brand value stood at Rs 36,927 with 5 per cent growth.

Lower down the list came HDFC and state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) which occupied the fourth and fifth spots. Both of these financial institutions registered growth of 9 per cent each in brand valuations. HDFC stood at a value of Rs 26,205 cr while LIC’s valuations stood at Rs 25,774 cr. Country’s major lenders such as State Bank of India, Infosys, Mahindra, ICICI and Godrej rounded out the top 10. SBI’s brand valuation grew 7 per cent at Rs 24,775 crore, while that of Infosys (Rs 23,291 crore) and Mahindra (Rs 16,915 crore) grew at 1 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

The report also revealed that ICICI witnessed a growth of 3 per cent in its brand valuation at Rs 16,165, while Godrej elevated by 3 per cent to hit Rs 15,867 cr mark. The total brand value of the top 10 brands, over the last 4 years has grown by 25 per cent, while this year, the brand value grew by 4 per cent.

Moving down to the list of top 40 listed some new entrants such as Royal Enfield and Ambuja Cements. The Top 40 Indian brands have an overall combined value of Rs 4,75,570 cr, which was an increase of 6 per cent compared to 2016.

Commenting on the same, Interbrand India Managing Director Ashish Mishra said, “The top growing Best Indian Brands have begun to understand and demonstrate the levers that drive growth and value. Maruti Suzuki, our top growing brand for the second year in a row (posting a growth of 19 per cent this year), has done an exemplary job with Reliance, Kotak, JSW, HDFC and Ashok Leyland not far behind.”