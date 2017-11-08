Bengaluru startup Cure.fit offers fitness enthusiasts a complete mind, body wellness combo plan

Ankit Nagori, co-founder, Cure.fit.

By- Ondrila S Sarkar

While most fitness start-ups are offering piece-meal solutions to the customer, Bengaluru-based Cure.fit is set to give fitness enthusiasts a complete plan combining mind and body wellness on its integrated platform which was launched in May 2017. Ankit Nagori, who co-founded Cure.fit with Mukesh Bansal, believes that Cure.fit is not just a business, but a movement to get people healthy. As of now, the app has three platforms —Cult.fit for physical fitness, eat.fit for healthy food intake and mind.fit for mental wellness. “If you look at the three categories, it came through a lot of research and we actually believe that if people sleep 7 hours a day, follow a balanced diet and work out for 45 minutes, there will be very few cases where they will need medication. So we have built the three verticals, which are not different businesses but multiple platforms,” says Nagori. The year 2018 will see the launch of a diagnostic vertical enabling people to take the tests and discover their fitness levels. The start-up provides services in both the online and offline format. There are DIY (Do it yourself) videos in the app which can be accessed by the subscribers but the founders believe that fitness is best offered in the offline format. “Right now the three verticals are in three different stages of maturity. We have around 18-19 CULT centres in Bengaluru and we are launching Gurgaon next month. There will be 26 CULT centres by the end of the year between Bengaluru and Gurgaon. By December we will have five mind.fit centers and four kitchens are running in Bengaluru for eat.fit,” he says.

Cult.fit, which already has two celebrity partners in Hrithik Roshan and Milind Soman, has very unique gyms where no machines are used. People workout in groups and are trained by athletes who are active footballers, rugby players, national level boxers who have joined the start-up as trainers. A Cult.fit membership subscription enables people to book classes in any format along with a trainer of choice, in any of the Cult centres in the country. Eat.fit, considered the most important vertical, delivers food on a subscription based model. Three dieticians and 20 chefs on roll have created an IP of 300 recipes making them open source to allow people to see and create their own food. “We are not competing with the restaurants but against home cooked food and office cafeteria food. People think they are eating healthy but end up consuming lop-sided meals with high carbs and low protein content,” says Nagori.

The least matured among the verticals is the one for mental health; with two centres in Bengaluru it is in expansion mode. Mind.fit pushes people to complete 7 hours of sleep everyday with atleast ten minutes of meditation. “Most mental health problems are because of the lack of sleep. Since it is under-reported people think it’s not a big problem but it’s a huge problem. People need to track their sleep, take deep breaths, take breaks from work, walk 10,000 steps a day and stay active,” says Nagori.

With revenue of around Rs 4 crore a month and 30,000 paid customers, reaching out to the first million customers is the goal. “Once we get a customer base of 1 million, a Rs 100 million revenue run rate will not be a challenge. Our focus in 2018 will be to build the supply and infrastructure because we also want to control the experience. By 2019 we want our DIY product to be super popular across the country. If someone is sitting in Jabalpur and wants to be fit, he should be able to open the app and do the CULT classes, learn how to make a healthy poha and meditate,” he says.