Bengaluru airport records 11.7% rise in overall traffic in 1st half of 2017-18 fiscal

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) served 12.39 million passengers and recorded a 11.7 per cent growth in overall traffic in the first half of the fiscal year 2017-18. Domestic passenger traffic showed a growth of 13.3 per cent compared with the previous year, while International passenger traffic rose by 3.6 per cent compared with the same period, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said. Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), saw an increase of 2.9 per cent, clocking 91,644 ATMs with an average of 501 ATMs per day. Average passenger movement per day clocked in at 67,700. The highest single day passenger traffic of 78,278 was recorded on 19th May 2017, BIAL said in a statement. BLR Airport, now in its ninth year of operation, saw a steady growth in cargo traffic as well and has shown a substantial growth of 8.1 per cent to reach a total volume of 173,010 Metric Tonnes (MT), it said.

The Airport’s continuous focus on customer experience – of airlines as well as passengers – resulted in new quality benchmarks, assured service levels and high reliability. On-Time Performance (OTP) touched 86 per cent, it said.