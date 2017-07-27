Bengaluru 40th among top 50 cities for women entrepreneurs: Report by Dell

Bengaluru may be India’s Silicon Valley but ranks at the 40th spot among the top 50 global cities that foster high-potential women entrepreneurs, according to a report by tech giant Dell. (Representation Image Source: PTI)

Bengaluru may be India’s Silicon Valley but ranks at the 40th spot among the top 50 global cities that foster high-potential women entrepreneurs, according to a report by tech giant Dell. The only other Indian city in the top 50 tally is Delhi, that at the 49th spot, just ahead of Jakarta. Dell, as part of its annual Women Entrepreneur (WE) Cities Index, ranks cities in terms of its ability to attract and foster growth of women-owned firms. New York ranked numero uno in the list, followed by Bay Area, London, Boston and Stockholm. Singapore was at the 8th spot overall, the only city from Asia Pacific and Japan region.

The study ranked cities based on the impact of local policies, programmes and characteristics in addition to national laws and customs. “Globally, women’s entrepreneurship rates are growing more than 10 per cent each year. In fact, women are as likely or more likely than men to start businesses in many markets,” said Karen Quintos, EVP and chief customer officer at Dell. However, financial, cultural and political barriers can limit the success of these businesses, she added.

“By arming city leaders and policymakers with data-driven research and clear calls to action, we can collectively improve the landscape for high-potential women entrepreneurs, which in turn dramatically lifts a city’s economic prospects – as what is good for women is good for the economy,” she noted.