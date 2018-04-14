BEL plans to invest Rs 2,500 cr to set up two plants

In a bid to capitalise on the emerging opportunities arising out of the Make in India initiative, state-owned Bharat Electronics (BEL) is stepping on the gas by investing close to Rs 2,500 crore in the next two to three years, which will go into establishing two new manufacturing facilities.

In a bid to capitalise on the emerging opportunities arising out of the Make in India initiative, state-owned Bharat Electronics (BEL) is stepping on the gas by investing close to Rs 2,500 crore in the next two to three years, which will go into establishing two new manufacturing facilities. The company has also drawn up plans to grow its global footprint substantially by opening marketing offices. BEL CMD MV Gowtama told FE that the company was in the process of setting up two plants, at Anantapur and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. While the Anantapur facility will make electronic radio-frequency seekers for missiles, the Machilipatnam plant will be used for producing electro-optics. The company expects the plants to be up and running in the next 18 months.