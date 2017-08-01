Being GST-ready with Tally

The ad film has a parallel storyline about two shopkeepers and how differently they approach their respective businesses.

To communicate its services, Tally Solutions’ GST ready campaign leverages the transition period that businesses are undergoing currently

The Ad

The ad film has a parallel storyline about two shopkeepers and how differently they approach their respective businesses. One believes in automation where necessary, while the other does things the traditional way. Where one uses a digital display to announce sales, the other has his staff put up a banner; one displays how a saree will look on a customer through a catalogue on a tablet; while, the other models the fabric himself. Where the tech-savvy shop owner registers for GST online as well (thanks to Tally Solutions), the other struggles with numerous files and folders with little progress.

Target Audience

Small and medium businesses (across manufacturing, trade, retail and services), 25-40 age group

Business Objective

To enable all GST-registered businesses (GSTIN) to manage their accounting and GST compliance using Tally technology.

The Appeal

Functional

The timing of the campaign and the comparative narrative, although done before, will work in Tally’s advantage.

Competitive Edge

The brand does not belong to those typical advertising categories where having multiple mainstream campaigns is the best thing to do. However, with GST being a hot button topic, and the brand grabbing the opportunity to communicate its proposition, this campaign may set Tally apart from competitors.

Tone of Voice

Amusing

Verdict

Tally Solutions has rolled out the Tally Hai toh Tayyar Hain campaign to communicate its updated relevance to its target clients. The GST ready communication comes at a time where businesses are looking for informed help from parties that can help in making the transition. The brand, in its communication, has taken the route of exhibiting how preferring Tally Solutions for your GST queries puts your business in a much better position than some of your competitors that may not be using Tally Solutions for their needs.

The narrative of comparison in advertising is something that has been done before in the Indian landscape. Sometimes, it has been about comparing two sets of personalities, as it is in the current campaign. This method is also popular for beauty products and cosmetics. For others, it has been about making a point-to-point comparison between the brand’s product and its direct competitor. Examples of such campaigns can be seen in detergent and health drinks. Somehow, the done-before style seems to work for Tally Solutions, simply because of the unconventional business angle.

The campaign makes a commentary on the type of consumer that it serves — a digitally-savvy business person that will use the GST compliant solutions that Tally has to offer to further its involvement with the advertiser. It is a basic campaign — brings the message across and cuts to the chase. Will it make it to any awards show? We doubt it. Will it do the job popping up in an ad break on a business news channel? Very likely.

Rating: 6/10

Agency: Happy mcgarrybowen

Brand: Tally Solutions

Campaign: Tally Hai Toh Tayyar Hain

Production House: Chrome Pictures

