Beast of the Green Hell: Mercedes-AMG GT R is the fastest car in India

The AMG GT R, powered by a 430 kW (585 bhp) V8 biturbo petrol engine, will be launched in India on August 21.

Last week, Mercedes-AMG GT R, informally called the ‘Beast of the Green Hell’, set a new speed record in India. Driven by German racer Christian Hohenadel, the supercar scorched the 5.125-km Buddh International Circuit (BIC) track in Greater Noida, setting a lap time of 2 minutes 9.853 seconds. The previous lap record for a production car was held by Audi R8 V10 Plus, at 2:12.711, steered by Indian racer Karun Chandhok in 2013.

Formula 1 cars, however, are far quicker than even these supercars—the lap record at the BIC was set by F1 driver Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing Renault in 2011, when he set a timing of 1.24.178 during the qualifying race. The AMG GT R, powered by a 430 kW (585 bhp) V8 biturbo petrol engine, will be launched in India on August 21.