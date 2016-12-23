Baxi Taxi ties up with MobiKwik Wallet

Customers can also add cash to their MobiKwik wallet through Baxi buddies, instead of transferring from bank accounts or credit cards, thereby supporting the cashless economy vision of the government. (Image Source: Website Screen Capture)

India’s first on-demand bike taxi company 74 BC Technologies has partnered with MobiKwik, India’s leading mobile wallet provider to offer facility of paying for trips using MobiKwik. Customers can also add cash to their MobiKwik wallet through Baxi buddies, instead of transferring from bank accounts or credit cards, thereby supporting the cashless economy vision of the government.

“Just the city of Lagos in Nigeria has more than 10 lakh Okadas. Mobile wallets are the default payment mechanism in many countries of Africa. By partnering with Mobikwik, we hope to bring the cashless economy to many more cities and towns across the country,” said co-founder Baxi, Ashutosh Johri. “Our association with Baxi Taxi is another step to serve users after demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

Now with MobiKwik our customers can have a hassle free bike ride. Not only this, users can also deposit cash in their MobiKwik wallet through Baxi. MobiKwik is honored to support a cashless India and urges people to transact with wallets and digital money as much as possible,” said Chief Operating Officer at MobiKwik, Mrinal Sinha. Baxi has completed more than half a million rides in its one year of operation.

They have a registered customer base of around 1.5 lakhs and operate more than 550 bikes in Gurugram and Faridabad, doing nearly 3000 rides per day. Baxi will be expanding to about 50 new cities in the coming year. This could give a fillip to Mobikwik’s expansion plans, as they can now penetrate smaller cities using on this relationship.