Continued success at the box office and maintaining the right image would remain the key going forward for upcoming celebrity brands. (IE)

The brand values of young and upcoming celebrities such as Shraddha, Jacqueline and Sushant are expected to move in line with their careers.

Continued success at the box office and maintaining the right image would remain the key going forward for upcoming celebrity brands, Varun Gupta, Duff & Phelps, MD and region leader – India, Japan and Southeast Asia, said.