Barkha Dutt quits NDTV; trolled on Twitter again

Padma Shri awardee Barkha, unarguably one of India’s top TV journalust, took to twitter to announce her resignation. (IE)

Acclaimed Journalist Barkha Dutt, who has been on radar of haters for several reasons, was once again trolled as she bid adieu to NDTV after a 21 year stint. Padma Shri awardee Barkha, unarguably one of India’s top TV journalist, took to twitter to announce her resignation: “Did my last We The People. At 16 yrs its longest running TV show which I built from scratch, won scores of awards for& am hugely proud of.” She added,”Its been a super ride at NDTV but new beginning in 2017. I shall be moving on from NDTV to explore new opportunities & my own ventures!” she added. As I move on after 21 Great NDTV yrs;a team I’m SO proud of, an Emmy Nomination & many other awards to cap it all,I count on your wishes. Hugely excited to start New Year on a new slate, diversify my interests & build my own independent projects.Watch this space for more!” she added.

“In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures. In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely productive and has grown with the organisation, becoming an acclaimed, award-winning journalist of repute across India and many parts of the world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all the very best,” said the statement.

Did my last We The People. At 16 yrs its longest running TV show which I built from scratch,won scores of awards for& am hugely proud of 1/4 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 15, 2017

Its been a super ride at NDTV but new beginning in 2017. I shall be moving on from NDTV to explore new opportunities & my own ventures! 2/4 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 15, 2017

As Barkha made headlines again, Twitter once again decided to troll the journalist. Here’s how Barkha was trolled on Twitter some of the tweets were extremely brutal:

Guessing reasons of quiting

@BDUTT you didn’t had any award so did channel wapsi ???????? right ? @republic — Daredevil chetan????❤ (@geekwarrior01) January 15, 2017

Trolling Barkha for ‘demafing’ channel

@BDUTT don’t defame new channel like u did to NDTV — Jobless Jack (@officiallychor) January 15, 2017

Accusing her of ‘hidden agenda’

@BDUTT @VishalDadlani Man behind @republic has & will be on top as he has a people’s support. He isn’t a #Agenda kind of person #Republic — Ashwani Koul (@ashwanikoulamk) January 15, 2017

For Radia Tapes

@BDUTT @VishalDadlani

Radia deals not happening anymore in NDTV,

Is that the reason? Burkha — Vishal Karn (@Vishalkran) January 15, 2017

Even trolling the channel

@BDUTT @VishalDadlani ndtv will also fold up soon lived on congress patronage — manoj kumar (@kamdev) January 15, 2017

Comparison with Arnab Goswami

Pakistani stooge

@BDUTT jaha bhi jao bt koi aisa kaam mat karna ki citizens ki jagah koi cross-border terrorist ko tumhare kaam ki tareef karni pade

Jai hind — ABHISHEK TIWARI (@er08abhi) January 15, 2017

As some trollers called Barkha a ‘Pakistani stooge’, it becomes relevant to recall that the journalist had shot to fame after her fearless coverage of Kargil war in 1999. She went ahead to become the Group Editor of NDTV. Dutt, who received many national and international awards, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, stepped down as NDTV’s group editor last year.