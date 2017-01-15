Barkha Dutt quits NDTV group, likely to start her own venture

In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college.

Senior TV journalist Barkha Dutt has resigned as Consulting Editor of NDTV. As per reports, Barkha is likely to start her own venture. NDTV, in an official statement, issued Barkha’s long stint and contribution in group’s success. “In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures. In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely productive and has grown with the organisation, becoming an acclaimed, award-winning journalist of repute across India and many parts of the world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all the very best,” said the statement.

“Did my last We The People. At 16 yrs its longest running TV show which I built from scratch,won scores of awards for& am hugely proud of,” Barkha said in a Twitter post. “Its been a super ride at NDTV but new beginning in 2017. I shall be moving on from NDTV to explore new opportunities & my own ventures!” she added. As I move on after 21 Great NDTV yrs;a team I’m SO proud of, an Emmy Nomination & many other awards to cap it all,I count on your wishes. Hugely excited to start New Year on a new slate, diversify my interests & build my own independent projects. Watch this space for more!” she added.

Barkha rose to fame for her fearless coverage of Kargil war in 1999. The journalist soon shot to fame and went ahead to become the Group Editor of NDTV. Dutt, who received many national and international awards, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, stepped down as NDTV’s group editor last year. However, she was given the role consulting editor and continued to anchor popular show “The Buck Stops Here”.

Back in October, Vikram Chandra, another prominent face in NDTV, had stepped down as group CEO and executive director of the company to focus on full time journalism. However, he kept himself associated with NDTV as consulting editor. However, Barkha’s tenure with NDTV was also marred by controversial Radia tapes, as the top journalist was allegedly caught ‘liasoning’ for government formulation after 2009 election.

Barkha’s resignation comes months after Arnab Goswani, another top journalist in industry, resigned as editor-in-chief of Times Now. While Arnab went on to form his own venture “Republic”, it would be interesting to see what Barkha opts next.