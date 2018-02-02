Yes Bank to raise $600 million via fixed term notes

On November 29 last year, the Capital Raising Committee of the board of the bank had approved its proposal to set up the MTN programme. (Reuters)

Private sector lender Yes Bank today said it will raise $600 million (approx Rs 3,830 crore) through issuance of fixed term notes under its $1 billion Medium Term Note (MTN) programme. “The Capital Raising Committee of the board..apporved the issuance and allotment of fixed term notes for an aggregate principal amount of $600 million under the $1 billion Medium Term Note Programme of the bank,” Yes Bank said in a BSE filing. In December last year, Yes Bank had established a Medium Term Note Programme to raise $1 billion (over 6,400 crore) by issuing debt securities on private placement basis. On November 29 last year, the Capital Raising Committee of the board of the bank had approved its proposal to set up the MTN programme.

The bank can raise money, in Indian or foreign currency through various means, including issuance of debt securities such as non-convertible debentures, MTNs, tier I/II bonds, as well as long-term infrastructure bonds. As per the approval from its board of directors and shareholders, the bank has permission to raise funds up to Rs 20,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis from time to time. Shares of Yes Bank were trading 1.70 per cent lower at Rs 353.05 on BSE.