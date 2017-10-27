Yes Bank NPAs assessment: RBI rating gap Rs 6,000 cr, says lender

The lender reported an increase in NPAs for the quarter after the RBI directed it to reclassify more assets as NPAs as on March 31. (PTI)

Yes Bank said on Thursday the divergence in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) between the assessment of the Reserve Bank of India and that reported by the bank on March 31 was Rs 6,355.20 crore. The divergence in net NPAs was Rs 4,819.40 crore, the bank said in its second-quarter earnings statement. Of the total divergence, only 19.2% was classified as NPAs as of September with the rest having been either upgraded, sold to ARCs or repaid. The lender reported an increase in NPAs for the quarter after the RBI directed it to reclassify more assets as NPAs as on March 31. Gross NPAs rose to 1.82% for Q2FY18, up about 100 points year-on-year. Gross NPAs at end-September were Rs 2,720 crore. Net NPAs rose to 1.04% from 0.29% over last year.