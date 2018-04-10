Won’t require fresh government capital to cover fraud losses, says MD of Punjab National Bank

Sunil Mehta, managing director at PNB

As Punjab National Bank (PNB) firefights to leave the scars of the $2-billion fraud behind, it says it has enough capital and ability to absorb the entire fraud burden. Sunil Mehta, managing director at PNB, says the bank is seeking to rationalise all its operations—both overseas and domestic—to focus more on profitable ventures. In fact, it has decided to close 3 representative offices abroad and merge two others. In an interview to Banikinkar Pattanayak, Mehta also said the bank hasn’t yet encountered any fraud in its scanning of all accounts above Rs50 crore and that it expects better returns from the stressed assets under insolvency proceedings than it assumed earlier. It also doesn’t intend to make distress sales of non-core assets. Excerpts:

You joined PNB only in May last year but the fraud was going on since 2011-12. During the course of investigation, did you ever find that the previous management was lax in monitoring?

No, I never thought it that way. And I strongly believe no top management would ignore such things if it comes to their notice. The CVC had reportedly flagged its concerns to banks on their exposure to the jewellery sector, a year before the Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi fraud came to light.

We have not taken any major exposure to the jewellery sector in the past one year. However, it’s not possible to discard a sector completely. For instance, even in bad times, when the steel sector was not doing so well, there were still some accounts that were doing well. But then, the bank has always heeded the advice of relevant authorities. Our credit exposure to the jewellery sector is negligible.

Will you approach the government for more capital infusion to cover losses due to the fraud?

No. We have taken a decision that we will not approach the government for more capital. This is because even at this difficult time, we want to show that the bank has enough capacity to absorb the losses, and we have the size and the capability to do so.

But then, how would you be back on track in six months, as you have said?

We have got a lot of resources. We have got a large chunk of bad loans as well (where the recovery process will be strengthened). Many of our bad assets are under the insolvency resolution process. We had a lot of exposure to the steel sector, resolution proceedings in which are on the verge of completion in some cases. So they will unlock some more money, better than initially expected. We also have got a lot of non-core assets. Our bank mobilised more than Rs 12,000 crore of capital in FY18—Rs 5,000 crore through QIP; Rs 5,473 crore through government’s infusion; roughly `1,300 crore through sale of non-core assets; and Rs 1,134 crore in profits in the first three quarters of FY18, when we were doing better than most industry peers. So we are not short of capital. That’s why even if we have to take the entire brunt of this fraud, we still have adequate capital to cover it and our ability to lend won’t be compromised at all.

Have you made any estimate of how much will you get out of those cases that are under insolvency resolution?

It’s premature to comment on this, as these cases are still under the resolution process. But it will unlock more money than we could have assumed earlier.

The government has asked all PSBs to rationalise overseas operations. How many such operations have you identified so far?

The rationalisation drive is not just for overseas operations but for other verticals as well. So we have started analysing each vertical, each product and their contribution to our profitability. In this process, we have closed down three of our overseas offices— a representative office each in Sydney, Shanghai and Dubai (we have a branch in Dubai as well which will continue). We have got two branches in Hong Kong, so we are considering merging the operations to have only one branch. Representative offices had minuscule staff. They were on deputation. Upon closure, the employees are redeployed, so no job losses.

How will you spread out the fraud losses and how exactly the provisioning due to the fraud will reflect in your balance sheet?

It’s a subject matter of audit, so I can’t give you the numbers until our results are out (in May). But I gave you the road map we will follow.

Will sale of non-core assets continue in FY19? Which are the assets you are looking at for sale?

Actually, we are not starved of capital, so we won’t make any distress sale of non-core assets. But if we find right valuation for non-core assets, we will consider it so that we can bounce back as fast as possible.