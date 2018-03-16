To prevent PNB-type fraud, FinMin asks banks to directly integrate SWIFT with core banking by April 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had already asked the banks to integrate the CBS with SWIFT network by April 30.

All the banks will now have to directly integrate SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) with its core banking solutions (CBS) by April 30, CNBC TV18 reported citing the latest instructions issued by the Ministry of Finance. In February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had already asked the banks to integrate the CBS with SWIFT network by April 30. “Direct message creation shouldn’t be allowed without carrying out corresponding entry into CBS,” the report said citing Finance Ministry. The Finance Ministry also asked the banks to perform of reconciliation of NOSTRO accounts on a daily basis. The lenders should discourage borrowers with over Rs 240 crore exposure on multiple banking arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to do so as part of its efforts to tighten internal controls in banks following the Rs 11,400 crore fraud that was unearthed at Punjab National Bank last week. Just after multi-crore fraud at PNB came to light, government accused the central bank and auditors of not carrying out their duty responsibly. However, Urjit Patel responded saying that such accusations are baseless as even the IMF and World Bank assessments highlight the progress made by the RBI in terms of banking supervision. The powers of the regulator to regulate and supervise the public lenders are limited by law, he had said. It was the RBI which had first recognised the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) problem and forced lending institutions to properly recognise the bad loan problem.

Following a $1.8 billion fraud detected at Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 21 had criticised the lacklustre oversight by auditors. He had asked the supervisory agencies to introspect. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the entire case and have since then conducted a series of raids at different places and companies associated with the prime accused Nirav Modi and his uncle and co-accused Mehul Choksi.