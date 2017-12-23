  4. Swift action! Modi government, RBI scotch rumours of the closure of any Public Sector Bank

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday moved swiftly to scotch rumours of the closure of any public sector bank (PSB), with the finance ministry stressing capital infusion and other reform measures for the state-run banks are “firmly on track”.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2017 5:50 AM
Financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar tweeted on Friday: "No question of closing down any bank. Govt is strengthening PSBs by Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan. Do not believe rumour mongers. Recap, Reforms roadmap for PSBs firmly on track." (PTI)
The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday moved swiftly to scotch rumours of the closure of any public sector bank (PSB), with the finance ministry stressing capital infusion and other reform measures for the state-run banks are “firmly on track”. Earlier this week, the central bank put a large lender like Bank of India (BoI) under prompt corrective action (PCA), citing high bad debt and low tier-1 capital, and imposed fresh curbs on United Bank of India (UBI), which was the first to go under PCA three years ago. These moves stoked speculations that some PSBs may be forced to shut down. Adding to concerns, the International Monetary Fund and the RBI on Thursday flagged, in separate reports, persistent risks to the banking system due to huge bad loans. Financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar tweeted on Friday: “No question of closing down any bank. Govt is strengthening PSBs by Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan. Do not believe rumour mongers. Recap, Reforms roadmap for PSBs firmly on track.”
In a statement, the RBI also dismissed “misinformed communication” circulating in sections of media, including social media, about the closure of some PSBs in the wake of their being placed under PCA. Earlier, the RBI also initiated PCA against other PSBs, including IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Central Bank.

The central bank also clarified that the PCA framework “is not intended to constrain normal operations of the banks for the general public”. It had issued similar clarifications in June as well to dismiss misconceptions about PCA leading to a shutdown of a bank. “It is further clarified that the Reserve Bank, under its supervisory framework, uses various measures/tools to maintain sound financial health of banks. PCA framework is one of such supervisory tools, which involves monitoring of certain performance indicators of the banks as an early warning exercise and is initiated once such thresholds as relating to capital, asset quality etc are breached,” the RBI said in the release. “Its objective is to facilitate the banks to take corrective measures including those prescribed by the Reserve Bank, in a timely manner, in order to restore their financial health.” The central bank said the PCA framework also provides it an opportunity to pay focused attention on such banks by engaging with the management more closely in those areas. “The PCA framework is, thus, intended to encourage banks to eschew certain riskier activities and focus on conserving capital so that their balance sheets can become stronger,” it said.

The RBI stressed that the PCA framework has been in operation since December 2002 and the guidelines issued on April 13, 2017, are only a revised version of the earlier framework. The latest RBI rules stipulate that the PCA is triggered after the net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of a bank exceeds 6%. Under the old rules, however, such corrective action was triggered only after the net NPA ratio breached 10%. BoI told stock exchanges on Wednesday that it was put under PCA “in view of high net NPA, insufficient CET1 (common equity tier-1) capital and negative RoA (return on assets) for two consecutive years”. BoI’s net NPA ratio touched 6.90% at the end of March 2017, while return on assets stood at -0.24%. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs1,558 crore for the year ended March 2017, compared with a loss of Rs 6,089 crore a year before. As for UBI, while the RBI has allowed it to continue with normal banking, it has imposed certain restrictions due to high net NPA and low leverage ratio and capital requirements. “The action points focus on profit retention, capital augmentation, provision coverage, diversification of credit portfolio, rationalisation of expansion and cost control,” the Kolkata-based bank informed stock exchanges.

UBI recorded a net profit of Rs 219 crore for the year ended March 2017, against a loss of Rs 281 crore a year earlier. However, its net NPA as a percentage of total advances still stood at 10.02% and capital adequacy ratio at 11.14% at the end of March 2017. To accelerate fresh advances and help PSBs that were struggling with massive bad debt, the government had in October announced a massive Rs 2.11-lakh-crore capital infusion into these banks through 2018-19 and stressed the recapitalisation will be backed by more reform measures. As part of the plan, Rs 1,35,000 crore will be mobilised through the issuance of recapitalisation bonds and around Rs 58,000 crore by the dilution of government equity in various PSBs. The government will provide a budgetary support of Rs 18,139 crore under the existing Indradhanush plan (excluding the close to Rs 1,900 crore already provided this fiscal). Much of the proposed infusion will be front-loaded. However, any such move will be tied to strict conditions, including efficient management of bad debts and austerity measures.

  1. Sunil Sharma
    Dec 23, 2017 at 6:23 pm
    GREAT BREAKING NEWS " MODI SWIFT ACTION TO SCOTCH RUMOURS about looted banks". BUT FAILED TO SCOTCH HIS OWN RUMOURS AGAINST Dr M. M SINGH "CLOSE RELATION" with Pakistan Generals andPakistan Govt trying to "seize power" in Gujurat state during Gujurat Election" Fakuji spreads rumours spinless the pm post has become a "Gujurat Baboo post" sub standard follow no ethicts or protocol. . Its country citizen for electing him to the post. ONLY PERSON WITH ITEGRITY SHOULD BE ELECTED TO HIGH POST of PM. not some fake degree holder.
    Reply
    1. Vemoory Sastry
      Dec 23, 2017 at 9:41 am
      Once PCA is in place, the Bank concerned would have its wings clipped and forego ts freedom and discretion. Its provisioning requirement will keep increasing as per the RBI’s Regulations whereas it cannot increase its Assets in the manner it can and will if not placed under PCA. Therefore its profitability will further nosedive and result in a vicious circle. The real problem which is faceds by Banks placed under PCA--other Banks one after another, may be placed under PCA-- is that the debtors commit defaults with intrepidity and no fear of loss of their assets or social standing. If soon after default, without resort to action in a court of law, (which takes several years or even decades where the debtor files appeal in a higher court) they suffer loss of at least some of their free, non-business assets or their business assets (contd in the next posting)
      Reply
      1. Radhakrishnan Mannadiar
        Dec 23, 2017 at 8:28 am
        FM is not a child not to know that the FRDI will erode the depositors confidence and rumor mongers and the destructive opposition will utilize it for tarnishing the image of the PM. Once the rumor spreads it will be difficult for the FM to stop it due to lack of awareness on banking by the public. It is all the more important since the Karnataka elections are at the door steps of the nation The Karnataka state election will not be that simple like Gujarat where " son of the soil concept " has significantly came to the rescue of the BJP despite people's wrath over disillusionment originating from anti incumbency fact or to GST. Here the two factors GST and demonetization could have been organized in a better manner to reduce the plight of the people.. Now the FRDI has been brought to the open by the FM that will not only cost the Karnataka elections but also give a very strong weapon into the hands of congress. PM has to bring the FM under his total control before it is too late.
        Reply
        1. J
          JAK
          Dec 23, 2017 at 10:12 am
          The FM has no excuse for the daylight robbery provision in the FRDI bill. The purported saving grace in the bill is the thief's promise to return the money after five years with 5 interest. All without permission and without taking into account one's own immediate commitments and requirements. Another of many instances of legal p er and loot, disregarding peoples fundamental rights.
          Reply
          1. J
            JAK
            Dec 23, 2017 at 10:14 am
            Errata: "5 interest" should read be read as "5 interest".

