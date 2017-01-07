Subdued demand is the biggest risk for corporates: RBI

RBI’s forecast for the Indian banking system expects the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to be at 12.8%. (Reuters)

The key messages in the latest Financial Stability Report by RBI are: (i) Corporate health and in turn the banking sector’s asset quality and profitability are dependent on demand revival; (ii) Capital position of banking system looks all right, and (iii) Provisioning is weak and NPLs are elevated. We still need to see whether the recent MCLR cuts can help revive demand, and we remain a little wary to conclude the argument too soon.

Subdued demand is the biggest risk: Over the last one year, there have been some improvements in corporate balance sheet leverage and their interest coverage. However, the muted demand environment has kept turnover growth for corporates in the lower single digits. This sluggish demand has resulted in a halt in corporate capex. Deleveraging of corporate balance sheets, halt in fresh capex, and increased access to corporate bond market, have led to a negative growth in banks’ credit to corporates (y-o-y bank credit growth as of Nov’16: Industries -3.4%, Services 7.1%).

Capital position of banking system satisfactory: RBI’s forecast for the Indian banking system expects the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to be at 12.8%. A big positive from the RBI stress test is that even severe macroeconomic shocks do not lead to major changes in capital or NPA forecasts. This comes as a significantly reassuring point about the stability of the banking system.

Banks are still under-provisioned although probability of NPL spike is lower: The bank-wise estimation of expected losses (EL) and unexpected losses (UL) arising from credit risk shows that 33 banks, which had a 74% share in the total advances of the select 60 banks, may be unable to meet their expected losses with their existing provisions. RBI expects GNPA level of 9.8% at FY17 and 10.1% in FY18 versus 9.1% as of H1FY17.

Uncertainties and opportunities ahead in 2017: For banks, 2017 is going to be a year of numerous uncertainties and opportunities. Demonetisation and GST are events of an unprecedented nature. The immediate impact of demonetisation has been a spike in the CASA deposits of banks followed by large cuts in their lending rates. However, its medium term impact is yet to be estimated. Impending GST implementation this year is going to be another gamechanger. It has enormous potential to impact and disrupt (perhaps for the better) the efficiency of the industrial sector. In the medium term, we think the key to the performance of the banking sector is demand recovery and an uptick in capacity utilisation in the core-sector.