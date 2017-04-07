Should you invest in mutual funds? 5 points to know before forking out your money

Investors who are new to investing are unsure about how they can build wealth over time in a planned an efficient way.

Investors who are new to investing are unsure about how they can build wealth over time in a planned an efficient way. They have options like fixed deposits, govt savings instruments, etc., which may not be tax efficient and give limited returns. Investors can therefore look at mutual funds as an asset class to invest.

Let us look at the advantages and pitfalls of investing in mutual funds.

Professional Management: The funds collected by the mutual funds are managed by an AMC, which with its expertise and experience, tracks the economy, companies and market movements regularly and takes appropriate investment decisions. It would be difficult for a retail investor to undertake research of the same magnitude.

The flip side: Due to internet, even retail investors have a wide access to relevant information. Hence, the information gap between individuals and AMCs has reduced.

Conclusion: Although more information is now readily accessible to an individual, AMCs have the upper hand due to availability of dedicated time and qualified personnel to collect and analyse information and privilege to communicate with the management of various companies.

Investment choice/flexibility: Before considering investing in mutual funds, investors should be clear about three things of their own: Risk appetite, investment duration and investment goals. Based on these and a mix of long, medium and short-term financial goals, mutual fund houses offer various categories of schemes (equity, debt, hybrid) with options such as growth, dividend and so on.

The flip side: With over 11,856 schemes offered by more than 43 mutual funds and multiple options within those schemes, it is difficult for investors to choose between them.

Conclusion: If the investor is clear about risk, duration and goals, it should be easier to navigate through the choices available using industry information through various media and/or professional advisors.

Affordability and liquidity: One can invest just `500 to buy a mutual fund unit through lumpsum or as low as `50 per month in SIP. Mutual funds are easy to redeem. You can redeem your liquid fund within 24 hours and other funds in up to three days.

The flip side: Units of open ended schemes can be acquired or redeemed at any time. Investment in close ended schemes can be made only during the subscription period while redemption can be done on maturity. The investor can exit a close-ended scheme by selling the same in the secondary market provided these are traded with enough liquidity. In case of tax-savings fund, to obtain the tax benefit, the investor has to hold the units till the end of lock-in period.

Diversification: With a comparatively small investment, exposure to a large variety of instruments can be gained which is out of the reach of a retail investor. Mutual funds diversify in a number of stocks and sectors to reduce risk.

The flip side: Risk of too much diversification arises when the fund manager invests in a large number of scrips thereby foregoing high returns of certain scrips to make up for losses in others.

Conclusion: Diversification is useful in containing the unsystematic risk. The investor needs to decide how much risk he is willing to take and consequently how much diversification is necessary. At the investor level also he has to be wary of over diversification into too many mutual fund schemes.

Concessional taxation, low expenses: Investing through mutual funds results in concessional tax treatment in equity as well as non equity schemes based on the holding period. Mutual funds are comparatively inexpensive in terms of expenses. In case of most mutual funds, there is an exit load (fee) applicable while selling units before the prescribed period. Further, the AMC charges annual asset management fees which are captured in the expense ratio.

The flip side: A new lower cost option known as Exchange Traded Funds is available. ETFs track the benchmark index by investing in the same securities and in the same proportion as the index. In such passive funds, the expertise of a fund manager is not required and hence, the fund management fees are lower.

The writer, Deepak Jasani, is head, retail research, HDFC Securities