SBI swings into massive loss of Rs 2,416 crore as bad loans surge to 5.61% in third quarter. (PTI)

India’s biggest lender the SBI Group on Friday reported a massive loss of Rs 2416.37 crore on standalone on and Rs 1,886.57 crore on consolidated basis for the December quarter of current fiscal as its bad loans surged to a high of 5.61% of the advances. The bad loans in the same quarter last year was 4.24%, while the standalone net profit in the same period was Rs 2,610 crore.

SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar said that one of the major factors for the loss in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017-18 was “hardening of bond yields”, adding that the growth in retail loans continues to be robust.

Here are the highlights from SBI’s third-quarter earnings: