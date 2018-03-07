SBI puts up Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts for sale

To sell these dud assets, SBI said it will complete all the formalities in the shortest possible time once the deal is finalised. (Image: Reuters)

Country’s largest lender SBI has put up for sale 15 NPA accounts worth over Rs 988 crore, including UP-based Simbhaoli Sugars which owes Rs 158.57 crore to the lender. “SBI invites expression of interest from banks/asset reconstruction companies/NBFCs/FIs for the proposed sale of 15 non-performing assets (NPAs) with principal outstanding of Rs 988.95 crore,” reads the SBI bid document published today. Other prominent NPA accounts that feature in the list include Aksha Gold Ornaments, KBJ Jewels Industry India and KBJ Hotel Varanasi with a combined outstanding of Rs 164.30 crore.

Shri Jalaram Rice Industries has turned into an NPA account with principal of Rs 127.05 crore while MCL Global Steel has an outstanding loan of Rs 100.18 crore. Eight companies based in Gujarat availed loans in the range of Rs 5.90-63.39 crore from the bank which have now become NPA accounts, showed the bid document. SBI has asked the bidders to submit expression of interest by March 9, 2018 and further to complete the due diligence by March 22.

The process of e-bidding will take place on March 23. To sell these dud assets, SBI said it will complete all the formalities in the shortest possible time once the deal is finalised. The bid document also showed that Simbhaoli Sugars and MCL Global Steel of Madhya Pradesh put nothing as collateral to avail the loans.

Simbhaoli Sugars, which owes Rs 97.85 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce, turned into an NPA account in 2015. The bank also filed a case with CBI against the company in September 2015 and later amended the same in November 2017.

CBI is examining the case against Simbhaoli Sugars, its chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, deputy MD Gurpal Singh and others. Simbhaoli Sugars is one of the largest sugar mills in the country.