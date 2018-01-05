SBI, HDFC Bank and 230 other banking apps under malware attack! Here’s how to stay safe

An Android malware has been targeting over 232 banking apps including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, Quick Heal Security Labs has detected.

The banking malware is designed for stealing login credentials, hijacking SMSs, uploading contact lists and SMSs on a malicious server, displaying an overlay screen (to capture details) on top of legitimate apps and carrying out other such malicious activities.

The malware is known as Android.banker.A2f8a (Previously detected as Android.banker.A9480), according to Quick Heal Security Labs. The new malware is being distributed through a fake Flash Player app on third-party stores. “This is not surprising given that Adobe Flash is one of the most widely distributed products on the Internet. Because of its popularity and global install base, it is often targeted by attackers,” the IT solution company said in a statement.

The company has said that the malware throws continuous pop-ups, even if administrative rights are declined. “After installing the malicious app, it will ask the user to activate administrative rights. And even if the user denies the request or kills the process, the app will keep throwing continuous pop-ups until the user activates the admin privilege. Once this is done, the malicious app hides its icon soon after the user taps on it,” the company said.

If anyone of the targeted apps is found on the infected device, the app shows a fake notification on behalf of the targeted banking app. If the user clicks on the notification, they are shown a fake login screen to steal the user’s confidential info like net banking login ID and password.

List of targeted Indian banking apps:

1. axis.mobile (Axis Mobile)

2. snapwork.hdfc (HDFC Bank MobileBanking)

3. sbi.SBIFreedomPlus (SBI Anywhere Personal)

4. hdfcquickbank (HDFC Bank MobileBanking LITE)

5. csam.icici.bank.imobile (iMobile by ICICI Bank)

6. snapwork.IDBI (IDBI Bank GO Mobile+)

7. idbibank.abhay_card (Abhay by IDBI Bank Ltd)

8. com.idbi (IDBI Bank GO Mobile)

9. idbi.mpassbook (IDBI Bank mPassbook)

10. co.bankofbaroda.mpassbook (Baroda mPassbook)

11. unionbank.ecommerce.mobile.android (Union Bank Mobile Banking)

12. unionbank.ecommerce.mobile.commercial.legacy (Union Bank Commercial Clients )

How to stay safe?

1. Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores or links provided in SMSs or emails.

2. Always keep ‘Unknown Sources’ disabled. Enabling this option allows installation of apps from unknown sources.

3. Most importantly, verify app permissions before installing any app even from official stores such as Google Play.

4. Install a reliable mobile security app that can detect and block fake and malicious apps before they can infect your device.

5. Always keep your device OS and mobile security app up-to-date.