RBI planning campaign to make public aware of central bank’s regulations, initiatives

The Reserve Bank is planning to create general awareness among citizens about the regulations and initiatives of the central bank by launch a full-fledged multi-media and multi-lingual campaign. According to the expression of interest document floated by the RBI in this regard, the campaign will be in 14 languages — Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and English with focus on regional languages. RBI’s Department of Communication has sought applications from advertising agencies for designing the creatives for pan-India public awareness campaign. The media mix will include traditional ones such as newspapers, magazines, radio, television channels and cinema halls and new ones that include digital including web portals. “The list is illustrative and not exhaustive,” the document said. The key functions of the creative agency, the document said, will be to create advertising content to “successfully convey the desired messages” to the target audience. “This would include developing TV commercials, radio spots and print advertisements and adapting the approved designs and content in 14 languages for digital, outdoor and other media,” it said.

The RBI is planning close to 15 TV commercials, 15 radio spots and 15 print advertisements each year. The Reserve Bank also has plans to create an awareness campaign — Suno RBI Kya Kehta Hai — through SMSes to warn the public against falling prey to unsolicited and fictitious offers from fraudsters.