RBI opens new banking ombudsman office in Jammu

The Reserve Bank has opened a new ombudsman office in Jammu as part of its efforts to expand banking grievances complaint cells across the country. Earlier, the banking services related complaints from entire Jammu & Kashmir used to fall under the jurisdiction of New Delhi-I banking ombudsman office.

There are two banking ombudsman offices in New Delhi. There has been a significant increase in banking network during the recent past and the New Delhi office covers a large jurisdiction, RBI said.

“The Reserve Bank has set up an office of the banking ombudsman for the state of Jammu and Kashmir at Reserve Bank of India, Jammu,” it added. The office in Jammu will have the jurisdiction over entire Jammu and Kashmir which was under the jurisdiction of the office of the banking ombudsman in New Delhi-I, it said further.

Yesterday, Reserve Bank had announced opening a new office in Raipur to look into the grievances of residents and entities in Chhattisgarh, while relieving the Bhopal office of the job of the state’s banking ombudsman.

With the new addition, banking ombudsman offices have now increased to 20 across the country.