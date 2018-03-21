Private-public loan share ratio will be 50:50 in 5 years: Kotak

Uday Kotak with Nandan Nilekani.

The market-share ratio of public sector banks (PSBs) to that of private banks will drop to 50:50 over the next five years from 70:30 at present, Uday Kotak, executive vice chairman and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), said on Tuesday.

“On a delta basis, nearly the entire growth in the loans is happening in private-sector banking, whose share is growing pretty significantly. I’m happy to make a statement that in the next five years, this 70:30 ratio will move towards 50:50,” Kotak said, adding that this redefinition of the industry structure has already begun to play out.

Indeed, the share of PSBs in the market relative to private banks (not accounting for foreign banks) has already slipped below 70%. As at the end of March 2017, PSBs’ share in bank credit and deposits stood at 62% and 65%, respectively, down from a 73% share in both categories at the end of March 2012. KMB will have a higher share of the market five years later than it has today, he said.

Kotak reiterated the bank’s focus on its digital banking product 811 to grow its customer base. At the time of its launch in March 2017, he had said the product would help double KMB’s customer base to 16 million within 18 months of its launch. “As of December, which is about the half-way mark in this 18-month period, we have added 50% of that (the target) and have now reported in excess of 12 million accounts,” Kotak said. On a monthly basis, the bank is now adding customers at a rate 2.5-3 times higher than it did a year ago.

KMB will further its digital engagement with what it calls an ‘ABCD charter’, which is an acronym for an artificial intelligence-enriched app, biometric-enabled branches, context-enhanced customer experience and data-empowered design.

Despite its focus on driving growth through digital channels, KMB will continue to expand its branch network while keeping it much smaller than those of the largest banks in the country, Kotak said. “For us, this call (of whether to add branches) is a little different. Therefore, we will continue in a measured way to add to our footprint,” he said. “Customer acquisition, in addition to physical, will be significantly more digital through our 811 application. Once we acquire the customer, we need to do the last-mile biometric on the ground. Therefore, we need a footprint which keeps expanding.”

At the end of December 2017, KMB had 1,375 branches compared to State Bank of India’s 22,584 and HDFC Bank’s 4,734.