PNB top boss on Nirav Modi fraud fallout: Bank capable of absorbing losses, won’t seek government support

Punjab National Bank (PNB), country’s third-largest public sector lender, is capable enough to take care of problems arising out of Rs 13,000-crore fraud engineered by billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, said PNB managing director. “We said this is problem of the bank and we will solve it ourself. We are not seeking government’s help by way of capitalisation,” PNB MD Sunil Mehta told PTI. The public sector lender has not asked for any additional support from the government post this scam as PNB has adequate capacity to take care problems arising after Nirav Modi perpetrated scam, PTI reported citing PNB MD.

The bank has mobilised nearly Rs 12,000 crore after September last fiscal year, he said. Rs 5,000 crore have been mobilised by the bank through QIP (qualified institutional placement), Rs 1,300 crore via sale of stake in PNB Housing Finance and Rs 5,400 crore by government infusion, he said. Other than that, Rs 1,100 crore of profit earned during three quarters of FY18 also provides bank enough cushion, he said.

It was on February 14 that PNB for the first time informed exchanges about the Rs 11,700 crore scam. The scam amount has now been increased to nearly Rs 13,000 crore. Just after the scam was revealed, government initiated a probe by appointing both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both prime accused, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have fled to some foreign destination after the scam was disclosed. CBI and ED had since then conducted various raids on companies and places associated with Nirav Modi. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against their names. There were reports in the media yesterday that Nirav Modi is in Hong Kong and China has left it for the country to decide on his arrest.