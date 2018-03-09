PNB scam reflects how certain individuals can manipulate such ‘gigantic bank’, says parliamentary panel

On February 14, country’s second largest public sector lender informed the stock exchanges that billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi in connivance with a few bank officials generated fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

A parliamentary panel on finance on Friday has sought probe into the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Extremely concerned about the recent multi-crore fraud at Brady House branch of the state-run bank, ET Now reported parliamentary panel as saying that the scam reflects how certain individuals and small group of companies can easily manipulate such a ‘gigantic bank.’ Very serious questions are raised over the internal control systems of PNB, the parliamentary panel said. Considering the quantum of the fraud, regulatory role of board and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is required to be looked into, said the panel.

Soon after, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided assets of Nirav Modi all across the country. ED has conducted 234 searches countrywide seizing assets over Rs 7,100 crore in January and February, government told Parliament today. Punjab National Bank has day back lodged another complaint against Nirav Modi accusing that he not only generated fake LoUs but also misused legitimate loans and guarantees issued to him by banks. The latest complaint widens the scope of probe.

Despite being accused of being mastermind, both Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have denied doing anything wrong. Till now, 19 people have been arrested The whereabouts of Choksi and Modi, who police say left India before the first complaint was filed, are unknown. ED had issued three summons to both of them to appear before them. However, both failed to appear citing suspended passports as the main reason.