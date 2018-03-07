PNB fraud amount could be higher than revealed, likely to swell beyond Rs 13,000 crore mark

Both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had been summoned three times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it. (Express photo)

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud that has so far been outlined by the public sector bank to be around Rs 12,998 crore could rise beyond the given amount, Reuters reported citing unidentified sources. The investigators are still probing all the documents associated with the fraud case including loan guarantees, and expect the figure to inflate further, Reuters reported citing same sources. PNB on 14 February had informed the stock exchanges that a few of its officials posted at the Brady House branch in Mumbai have colluded with the billionaire diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi to issue fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore. However, the ongoing investigations now say that the earlier outlined figure may swell and reach the $2 billion mark. The letters of credit were issued to a few overseas branches of a few Indian banks.

Both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had been summoned three times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it but the two failed to appear. Thereafter, ED sought non bailable warrants from a court against the two. Soon after the multi crore scam came to light, the government opened an investigation and appointed ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out an investigation. Both the investigative agencies have since then raides various places and companies associated with the two diamond merchants.

Both the accused have however denied the allegations so far and even the lawyers of the two prime accused PNB officials have also said they are innocent. The CBI told the court that its investigation had found that the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs), or guarantees, through a Mumbai branch of the bank had been going on since 2010. On Monday, CBI said that the country’s second largest bank doesn’t possess all the documents associated with the LoUs as these were returned to the borrower, Reuters reported.In the court filing, CBI said that the size of fraud is expected to go up and most of the documents haven’t been recovered yet. The three companies of Nirav Modi have an exposure of Rs 6,498 crore, while companies controlled by Choksi have been accused of defrauding PNB of Rs 6,138 crore, according to the court filings.