Parliamentary panel, SBI flag concern over stressed power companies. (Image: PTI)

Amid the ongoing efforts for bank clean-up, stressed power companies, with about Rs 37,941 crore as NPA, are becoming a worry for the country. A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy has advocated for modifying the process for granting loans to power companies due to the high level of stress while the biggest lender State Bank of India has said that power is a stressed sector for the entire banking system.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sunil Srivastava, Deputy MD of SBI expressed concern over the stress in the power sector. He said that after RBI’s new framework the banks do not have much leeway except for identifying these accounts as NPA.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel report tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday said that as on as on June 2017, the total loan of the power sector was Rs 5.59 lakh crore, of which Rs 37,941 crore was NPA. According to PTI, the panel report observed that the number of stressed assets in the sector were 34 with an overall capacity of 40GW and a total outstanding debt of Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

In February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered a complete overhaul of all existing schemes with a uniform and strict framework for resolving stressed assets. Under this banks are required to identify stressed accounts in a timely manner and will have a strict 180-day deadline to resolve it. If the resolution fails in that six month period, banks will have no choice but to move National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for proceedings under IBC.

The Parliamentary in the report further noted that simply applying RBI norms mechanically will push power plants into further trouble. It said that there was no consistency in policy of coal allocation and e-auction of coals. It also pointed out that the government should bring stressed power plans out of the NPA status.