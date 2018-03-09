CBI says PNB accused Nirav Modi not only generated fake LoUs, but also misused legitimate loans

The latest complaint that has been registered with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 4 March has widened the probe further.

In the latest, Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Nirav Modi has been accused of misusing even the legitimate loans and guarantees issued to him, Reuters reported. The latest complaint that has been registered with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 4 March has widened the probe further. The name of Nirav Modi’s flagship company Firestar has been included for the first time in any complaint post PNB fraud revelation, Reuters report said. In this complaint, the bank has alleged that Nirav Modi’s firms have cheated it an additional Rs 3.22 billion. The complaint also alleged that the amount sanctioned to Firestar group of companies was not diverted to the real purposes for which it was originally sanctioned.

Diamond billionaire Nirav Modi’s other three firms have already been named in the earlier complaint. With this new disclosure, PNB’s total exposure to Nirav Modi’s firms may surpass $2 billion-mark estimated up till now. However, The economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Thursday said that the quantum of fraud at PNB is not likely to go up from Rs 126.46 billion. On 14 February, fraud sum was reported to the tune of $1.77 billion after a detailed investigation by the investigative agencies. However, the number was later on revised by another $204.25 millionn. Dismissing the fresh complaint, Reuters quoted Nirav Modi’s lawyer saying that such accusations should have been part of the original complaint.

On 14 February, PNB had informed stock exchanges that fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) were issued by its Brady House branch by a few of its employees colluding with Nirav Modi’s firms. His firms used the fake letters to raise credit from the overseas branches of a few of the Indian banks. In the complaint filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PNB accused Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of carrying out the fraud that sent shock waves throughout the banking sector that is already stressed under the pressure of mounting bad loans. Meanwhile, Finance Ministry has instructed all the state-run banks to scan all non-performing assets over Rs 50 crore for possibility of a fraud.