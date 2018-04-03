  4. Muthoot Finance plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr through public issue of NCDs

By: | Mumbai | Published: April 3, 2018 5:16 PM
"Company has filed a shelf prospectus for issue of secured redeemable non-Convertible debentures (Secured NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating upto Rs 3,000 crore (Shelf Limit)," Muthoot Finance said in a statement. (IE)

Gold financing firm Muthoot Finance on Tuesday said that it plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr through the public issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs). “Company has filed a shelf prospectus for issue of secured redeemable non-Convertible debentures (Secured NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating upto Rs 3,000 crore (Shelf Limit),” Muthoot Finance said in a statement.

“The tranche issue is with a base issue size of Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to shelf limit of Rs 3,000 crore (tranche I issue).” According to the company, the issue opens on April 9, 2018 and closes on May 8, 2018 with an “option to close earlier and or extend up to a period as may be determined by a duly authorised committee of the board”.

