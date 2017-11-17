Mixed bag for bad loan recoveries by banks in Q2

It was a mixed bag for bad loan recoveries by banks in the September quarter of FY18 over the previous year, data compiled by FE showed.

It was a mixed bag for bad loan recoveries by banks in the September quarter of FY18 over the previous year, data compiled by FE showed. While, banks like State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and ICICI Bank have reported higher recoveries, others like Punjab National Bank (PNB), Axis Bank and Central Bank of India have shown dip in recoveries in Q2. According to the data, SBI reported a recovery of Rs 2,210 crore in Q2. SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar recently told analysts that for certain circumstances and factors, which were not entirely in the control of the bank, the problems on the corporate front lasted longer than what was expected. “And as I said, that it is a industry-wide problem, it is not specific to the State Bank of India. And if the external environment improves, the health of the industry will improve, but in State Bank of India, the recovery and the performance improvement will be much faster,” he explained. While ICICI Bank’s recoveries upgradations rose 29% y-o-y in the September quarter, Axis Bank saw a decline in recoveries and upgradations of 2% y-o-y in Q2. Separate numbers for upgradations and recoveries were not available for these private banks.

Jairam Sridharan, chief financial officer, Axis Bank told analysts after its September quarter results that from a large IT/ITES account that it has, the bank expects very significant recoveries in the next – in a fairly short while, with a bit of business sale that has already been thrown up. “And similarly, we have ideas of recoveries on some of the others, but a lot will depend on what happens to these accounts at the other banks, because we have small parts of consortiums in these accounts, so it depends on what happens – what is asked of the other bank, because these accounts are not NPA now in the sector, and we would have been – of any significant size,” Sridharan added.

Asked about possible haircuts in recoveries through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), NS Kannan, executive director, ICICI Bank had told analysts that the steel companies in the first list – have been showing a good EBITDA and the industry prospects are much better today. “So we do believe that there could be a good amount of sustainable debt in that portfolio. So, in the operating plans, we are very confident of getting a decent amount of sustainable debt,” Kannan had said. Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) recoveries dropped 62% y-o-y to Rs 2,819 crore in the September quarter.

PNB MD & CEO Sunil Mehta expects some amount of recovery from companies admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “I do not expect that all the 12 accounts will get resolved. I expect out of the nine, at least five-six accounts, especially those in the steel sector will get resolved,” Mehta said on the sidelines of the company’s second quarter investor meet. “The steel sector is showing positive signs and they are getting bids.” Public sector lender Canara Bank’s recoveries have substantially grown when compared to Q2 of FY17. Its recoveries in Q2 FY18 stood at Rs 496 crore, up 65% y-o-y. Its peer, Union Bank of India also reported a close to doubling of recoveries in Q2 FY18 at Rs 484 crore.