Kotak Mahindra Bank stock rated Hold by Jefferies, says has premium valuation

Kotak delivered a steady set of numbers with improving loan growth trajectory. RoE continues to stagnate owing to excess capital. Raise estimates, rollover earnings to Sep’18 for a PT of Rs 1,015. Maintain Hold on premium valuation. Loan growth, CASA improves: The loan growth in the banking book accelerated from 18% seen in the previous quarter. For the bank, the key segments bolstering growth were corporate loans ( ~27% y-o-y), personal loans (~32% y-o-y) and CV/CE ( ~33% y-o-y). Business banking segment continued to underperform significantly, reporting ~4% y-o-y growth. The CASA ratio at 47.8% got a massive boost even as the core Savings growth continued at 40%+ y-o-y.

Bank outperforms subsidiaries at the Core PPOP level: The strong loan growth along with stable y-o-y NIMs led to a 16% NII growth for both the bank and the consol entity. However, NIMs declined on a sequential basis. Core fee income was strong for the bank at 29% y-o-y and 28% y-o-y at the consol level. This drove a robust core PPOP growth for the bank at 27.6% y-o-y and 24.8% y-o-y for the consol entity . The cost to income ratio for the bank continues to trend lower. Asset quality stable, although slippages were higher: Net NPA plus net restructured assets was 1.3% for the bank versus 1.31% sequentially.

However, SMA2 outstanding declined marginally to Rs 2.5 bn versus Rs 3.05 bn q-o-q. On the negative, the provision coverage ratio continues to come off and is now below 50%. Slippage ratio was elevated vs. historical average at 1.6%. Change in estimates: We increase FY18e estimates by 3.8% but leave FY19e/FY20e ests. largely unchanged (up +1.7%/+0.9%). We forecast a 22% loan growth over FY17-20E. This results in an EPS CAGR of 19% (consol) and 20% (standalone) over FY17-20E. We expect consolidated RoA/RoE to be 2%/14.3% by FY20E. Valuation: KMB trades at 4.2x Sep’17 adj. BV and 29.9x EPS Sep’18. At our price target of Rs 1,015, we value KMB at 3.7x Sep’18 adj. BV and 24.6x EPS Sep’19.