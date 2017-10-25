Kotak Mahindra Bank net NPAs spike 26% while Q2 profit jumps 22%: 3 key points

The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank had returned nearly 40% since the beginning of this year. (Image: Reuters)

The fourth-largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a rise of 22.26% on-year in the standalone net profit in July-September quarter for the financial year 2018 led by higher interest income. The bank said that its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 994.31 as compared to Rs 813.29 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The bank has met Reuters forecast for net profit which was Rs 9.94 billion. The total income of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 8.78% to Rs 5,704.12 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 versus Rs 5,243.58 crore. We take a look at three key points.

NPAs

The asset quality of the bank deteriorated in the September quarter. The gross NPAs (non-performing assets) of the bank jumped 19.92% to Rs 3,814.17 crore for the quarter ended 30 September versus Rs 3,180.66 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net NPAs saw a spike of 26.5% to Rs 1,918.83 crore as compared to Rs 1,516.76 crore in the same period of FY 2017.

NII and provisions

The NII (net interest income) of Kotak Mahindra Bank grew 7.88% to Rs 4,760.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 versus Rs 4,412.47 crore. The provisions of the Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 9.5% to Rs 216.53 crore for the September quarter versus Rs 197.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

Stock performance

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled over 5% in the opening trade on Wednesday ahead of the results announcement. The stock recovered slightly in the late morning trade but again plunged 6.34% to hit the day’s low of Rs 1,000 post result announcement. The stock had returned nearly 40% since the beginning of this year.