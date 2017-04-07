Investors to benefit from medium to short term funds

Fund managers expect that investors will benefit from investing in medium to short term funds.

The Reserve Bank of India in its first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year kept the repo rates unchanged.

With some global uncertainty, investors can also look at investing into accrual funds and fixed maturity plans (FMPs), say fund managers.

With some global uncertainty, investors can also look at investing into accrual funds and fixed maturity plans (FMPs), say fund managers.Since the start of rate cut cycle, RBI has cut repo rate down by 175 basis points (100 basis points = 1%) to 6.25%.

In its first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI raised the reverse repo rates by 25 basis points to 6%.

A Balasubramanian, CEO at Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC), said: “I think neutral stance will continue as the overall focus would be on inflation. With this policy, rate cut expectations have come down and we don’t foresee any rate cuts in the next few months. Given the situation, investors can look at short to medium term funds and accrual funds.”

On Thursday, 10-year benchmark government securities (G-Sec) closed at 6.77%. “Since the last policy in February, we have had evidence of some softening of core inflation. Food inflation also remains contained. Going forward, the Reserve Bank expects inflation to rise as food inflation normalises. As the RBI is on hold for the moment, we expect short-term bonds to outperform long bonds. Short bonds are less sensitive to the policy outlook as well as to global risks,” said R Sivakumar, head-fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.

The prices of fixed income securities are governed by interest rates prevailing in the markets. Interest rates and price of fixed income securities are inversely proportional. When interest rates decline, the prices of fixed income securities increase.

Similarly, when there is hike in interest rates, the prices of fixed income securities come down.Some industry players also think that, investing in FMPs can be also looked by investors at this point of time. “We dont expect any rate cuts going forward, so investors can even look at FMPs at this point of time. We believe that, in the next six months, 10-year benchmark government securities is likely to touch 7%,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, CIO-debt at Sundaram Mutual Fund.