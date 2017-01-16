IndusInd Bank rated ‘Buy’; Nomura says bank doing better than expected

Unlike its larger retail bank peers, IIB’s smaller size is helping it ride through the transitory slower growth phase of demonetisation, and asset quality has also held up well with minimum use of RBI’s asset quality dispensation.

IIB’s Q3FY17 was strong, with almost no impact from demonetisation, and reported PAT at R7.5 bn was better than our estimate of R7.25 bn. Unlike its larger retail bank peers, IIB’s smaller size is helping it ride through the transitory slower growth phase of demonetisation, and asset quality has also held up well with minimum use of RBI’s asset quality dispensation. IIB’s growth at ~25% CAGR will likely be best in industry and that should help offset slower fee intensity in the next 2 years. We maintain our Buy rating and target price of R1,400 implying 3.3x Sep-18F book of R423.

Negligible impact of note ban

Asset quality was stable with improvement in most retail categories except for marginal increase in NPAs in LAP/Car portfolio. IIB indicated that they have used the RBI dispensation on asset quality in accounts amounting to only R520m (5 bps of loans). There was concern on IIB’s asset quality given high share of vehicles/MFI lending, but Q3FY17 performance is reassuring.

There was no growth impact, with IIB’s loan growth growing at 4% q-o-q and 25% y-o-y with vehicle portfolio growing at 5% q-o-q. Management indicated that while activity slowed in the first two weeks of demonetisation, they were able to get back to stable disbursement trends by end of November. Even on the corporate side, IIB reported a 3% q/q growth in their loan book.

CASA improved to 37% from 34-35% in H1FY17 driven by R46 bn of SA accretion in Q3FY17.

Business performance continues to remain steady

NIMs flat q/q – Medium term risk lower than peers: IIB’s margins at 4% were flat q/q as consumer book yields have held up well. With most banks cutting MCLR rates aggressively, the key risk for all banks is margins pressure over next 6-12 months. We believe IIB’s margins will be relatively more immune as: (i) They have a high proportion of fixed rate retail book; (ii) ~60% of IIB’s term deposit book is bulk and rates have corrected sharply there; (iii) Share of higher yielding retail book is stabilising and that will aid margins from a mix perspective.

Risk metrics also stabilising: Over FY12-15, IIB has seen a significant increase in the risk weight intensity (Risk weight assets to total assets was inching up). Over last few quarters, RWAs to assets has been stabilising at ~80% and in Q3FY17 that inched down to 79%. In the past management had indicated that RWA intensity will come off with retail growth picking up and we are seeing that play out.

Fee intensity to come off—NIMs to provide some offset

IIB’s core fee growth over FY12-16 was 25% CAGR leading to fee to assets increasing from 1.93% in FY12 to 2.7% in FY16, led by high growth in investment banking, processing fees, FX and third party fees.

Some part of this fees like IB/ processing fees is bulky and was unlikely to see such high growth continue. We are finally seeing normalisations in IB/processing fees; thus we expect core fee growth for IIB to lag balance sheet growth.