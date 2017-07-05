Indus OS, YES Bank to launch OS-integrated UPI payment platform

Indus OS is further working to link the platform with Aadhaar-authenticated OS to enhance the security of the framework. (Reuters)

Domestic android-based mobile operating system Indus OS on Wednesday announced a partnership with YES Bank to launch an OS-integrated UPI payment platform. Indian consumers will be able to use this platform through SMS, dialler interface and third party apps. “This year, one of our focus areas is to empower the ecosystem with OS-integrated innovations that allow for mass applicability of initiatives launched under the ‘Digital India’ programme,” said Rakesh Deshmukh, co-Founder and CEO, Indus OS, in a statement. “Our partnership with YES Bank, who have already created a success with its existing UPI framework, aims to further drive up the existing growth rate of UPI-based transactions,” Deshmukh added.

Indus OS is further working to link the platform with Aadhaar-authenticated OS to enhance the security of the framework. “Integrating UPI into the mobile OS will help in creating multiple use cases for payments and spur the adoption of UPI in our country,” added Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES Bank.The payment platform is expected to launch in the July-September quarter.