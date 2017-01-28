India’s forex reserves cross $360 billion

According to data released by RBI on Friday, the forex reserves stood at around 0.77 billion as on January 20,2017, as against 9.84 billion as on January 13, 2017. (Reuters)

India’s foreign exchange reserves went up marginally to $360.77 billion as on January 20, 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

According to data released by RBI on Friday, the forex reserves stood at around $360.77 billion as on January 20,2017, as against $359.84 billion as on January 13, 2017.

On January 20, the foreign currency assets stood at $338.43 billion, gold at $18.58 billion, special drawing rights $1.44 billion and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at $2.31 billion.

The reserves as on January 13 comprised foreign currency assets at $337.50 billion, gold at $18.58 billion, special drawing rights at $1.43 billion and the reserve position in the IMF at $2.31 billion.