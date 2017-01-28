India’s forex reserves cross $360 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves went up marginally to $360.77 billion as on January 20, 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
According to data released by RBI on Friday, the forex reserves stood at around $360.77 billion as on January 20,2017, as against $359.84 billion as on January 13, 2017.
On January 20, the foreign currency assets stood at $338.43 billion, gold at $18.58 billion, special drawing rights $1.44 billion and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at $2.31 billion.
The reserves as on January 13 comprised foreign currency assets at $337.50 billion, gold at $18.58 billion, special drawing rights at $1.43 billion and the reserve position in the IMF at $2.31 billion.