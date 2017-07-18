Indian banks need at least $2.8 billion extra provisioning for bankruptcy cases: India Ratings

The Reserve Bank of India last month asked creditor banks to begin insolvency proceedings against 12 of the country’s biggest loan defaulters. (Reuters)

Indian banks taking 12 of the country’s largest defaulters to bankruptcy court under a central bank directive, will need to make additional provisioning of at least 180 billion rupees ($2.8 billion), India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday.India Ratings, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, estimated the current average provisioning towards those 12 accounts at 42 percent, adding the extra provisioning needed would reduce the profits of creditor banks by about a quarter in the financial year to March 2018.

The Reserve Bank of India last month asked creditor banks to begin insolvency proceedings against 12 of the country’s biggest loan defaulters, and subsequently mandated that the banks would need to make provision for up to 50 percent of a number of soured loans. The 12 companies account for 1.78 trillion rupees ($27.7 billion) in non-performing bank loans, according to RBI data.Banks had total non-performing loans of about 7.29 trillion rupees, or 5 percent of the gross domestic product, as of end-March. ($1 = 64.3350 Indian rupees)