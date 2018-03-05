Here’s how Punjab National Bank fraud case has made banks cautious in issuing LoUs

Post PNB scam, the cost of funds for the Indian exporters or imported has shot up. (Image: Reuters)

Following Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, lending community has become extra cautious in issuing credit for trade financing activities. The lending premium has climbed by 10-50 bps on the Indian paper, PTI quoted citing unidentified bankers. The banks are now cautious in issuing Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and this has affected the ability of traders to raise capital from abroad via this route, PTI quoted citing unidentified bankers. As a fallout of the largest fraud in the Indian banking history, banks are adopting a cautious approach. However, genuine businessman’s operations will not be affected as bankers feel there will not be a complete freeze, PTI reported.

Post PNB scam, the cost of funds for the Indian exporters or imported has shot up as as a ‘risk premium’ has already been set in for any Indian paper, PTI reported. The Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) for short-term loans are being issued at a premium of 10-30 bps, PTI reported citing an unidentified banker.

The country’s second largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a fraud to the tune of Rs 12,700 crore at the Brady House branch in Mumbai on February 14. The bank informed the stock exchanges that billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with a few bank officials issued Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to overseas branches of a few Indian banks.

Thereafter, government investigative agencies namely Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched various raids on the properties and companies associated with the diamond businessmen. Both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi were summoned by ED two time but they failed to appear. Ultimately, ED approached a court seeking non bailable warrants against the two and the court obliged. PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta has already assured that that the bank will honor all the bonafide commitments under the Letters of Undertaking. The investigation is still on and the Indian investigative agencies are ensuring Nirav Modi returns back to India and gets tried in the court of law.