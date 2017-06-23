HDFC Bank to organise GST workshops across India

Ahead of GST rollout, more than 500 workshops will be held at over 300 towns and cities.

HDFC Bank Ltd will be organising awareness workshops to educate traders, merchants, and businessmen on the forthcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which is slated to come into effect on July 1, 2017. Ahead of its rollout, more than 500 workshops will be held at over 300 towns and cities. The GST is proposed to be a comprehensive indirect tax on manufacture, sale, and consumption of goods as well as services at the national level. The introduction of GST will make India one unified market and replace all indirect taxes levied on goods and services by central as well as state governments.

“As the nation moves towards ‘One Nation – One Tax’ with the rollout of GST, we as a socially responsible corporate citizen are happy to contribute in educating the business community on the merits and processes of GST. The workshops to be held at over 300 towns and cities will give the audience an in-depth look into GST, with workflows, case studies,” said Navin Puri, Country Head – Branch Banking, HDFC Bank Ltd. As part of this initiative, HDFC Bank will educate traders, merchants, and businessmen on the benefits of GST, the procedure for filing returns and case studies on its implementation.