HDFC Bank slashes rates on bulk deposit by 125 bps to 5%

Amid a surge in deposits resulting from the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, a number of banks have reduced rates on term deposits. (Reuters)

HDFC Bank slashed interest rates on deposits of over Rs 5 crore with maturities of one year and more by 125 basis points (bps) to 5%, effective Friday.

With the latest cut, the differential between the bank’s bulk deposit rate on one-year money and that of State Bank of India has narrowed to 75 bps from 200 bps.

Amid a surge in deposits resulting from the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, a number of banks have reduced rates on term deposits. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks had garnered deposits to the tune of R12.44 lakh crore between November 10 and December 10.

However, during the fortnight ended December 23, deposits showed a decline for the first time since demonetisation. Aggregate deposits with the banking system fell 0.7% from the fortnight ended December to Rs 105.16 lakh crore.

On Thursday, Canara Bank had cut rates on one-year deposits of over R1 crore by 150 bps to 4.85% and on two- and three-year deposits by 165 bps to 4.9%. The bank has also lowered rates on deposits of less than R1 crore with maturities of two and three years by 35 bps to 6.9%.

Last month, state-owned lenders Dena Bank and Syndicate Bank had reduced interest rates on some fixed deposits to lower than the comparable rates offered by State Bank of India.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Dena Bank now pays 4% on one-year deposits of between R1 crore and R5 crore, as against SBI’s 4.25%. Earlier, Dena Bank used to pay 5% interest on such deposits.

Syndicate Bank slashed rates on retail term deposits of maturities between one year and three years by 25-50 basis points (bps), effective December 19. The rates of interest on one-, two- and three-year deposits with the bank now stand at 6.8%, 6.5%, and 6.5%, respectively. The comparable rates for SBI are 6.9%, 6.85% and 6.5%.

Banks had started cutting deposit rates even before the government’s demonetisation announcement in the wake of the RBI’s 25-bps cut in the repo rate at its October 5 monetary policy review. The withdrawal of high-currency notes has resulted in a further drop in the cost of funds with the banking sector.