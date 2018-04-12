Bhanu Pratap Sharma replaces Vinod Rai as Banks Board Bureau chairman

Former health secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma has been appointed the new Chairman of Banks Board Bureau. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Former health secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma has been appointed the new Chairman of Banks Board Bureau after former CAG Vinod Rai’s tenure ended last month. Bhanu Pratap Sharma a 1981-batch retired IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, who was last appointed the chairman of Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) in the DRDO in December.

Besides Bhanu Pratap Sharma as BBB’s chairman, Vedika Bhandarkar, P Pradeep Kumar, and Pradip P Shah have been appointed as members. Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that Bhanu Pratap Sharma will have same mandate as Vinod Rai, who has been appointed as BBB chief for two years.

“Govt renews commitment to not interfere with Sr level appointments in PSBs,” Kumar said in a tweet while announcing the new appointment. He said the new BBB has professionals with the diverse expertise to select top management in public sector banks (PSBs), PTI reported.BBB recommendations made so far include HR reforms agenda to be taken forward, Rajiv Kumar added.

BBB is an autonomous recommendatory body to the government on tasked to improve the governance of public sectors banks (PSBs) in the country. The BBB was set up by the Narendra Modi government in February 2016, which began functioning on April 2016.