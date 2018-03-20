Every country requires public sector, but India’s case is very unbalanced, says Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma

Ruchir Sharma said that a growth rate of 8 percent to 10 percent is difficult to achieve in the current global climate.

There is a regulatory overkill existent in India’s banking sector as private banks will keep lending and central banks are still holding assets, said Ruchir Sharma, the head of emerging markets and the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, at an event recently. Every country requires public sector, but no other nation is as unbalanced as India, said he. A banking system where majority of the total financial assets are owned by public sector banks is very skewed in nature, Ruchir Sharma said. Sharing his views on the country’s economic prospects moving ahead, he said that a growth rate of 8 percent to 10 percent is difficult to achieve in the current global climate.

He also shared details of the data compiled by Morgan Stanley, based on a survey carried out by the NW Wealth organization. He talked about Indian millionaires migrating to different countries as a result of crackdown on black money. The pace at which millionaires are leaving India — the highest in the world — may affect the domestic markets, and may not bode well for India, he added.

Decentralisation of power

India needs to give much more powers to the states so that more decentralisation of power takes place as this was the ‘best hope’ India has, he said.

Manufacturing

It’s time for India to move towards low-end manufacturing coupled with low input costs in the era of de-globalisation, he said. It’s the right time to board the bus before it’s too late, he added.

Cryptocurrency

The crypto boom is not there to last and it’s already cracking, said Ruchir Sharma. He also issued caution for anyone investing in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, explaining that the “crypto boom” won’t last and so no one should play the game.