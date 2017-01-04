Droom, Axis bank tie-up to provide quick loans on new and used cars

Droom and Axis bank tie-up to provide quick loans on new and used cars. (Reuters)

India’s pioneering online automobile transactional marketplace Droom has firmly entrenched its foothold as a complete eco-system for buyers to have an impeccable automobile owning experience. In its latest effort to sustain such a status, Droom has tied up with Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, to provide quick sanction of loans on both new as well as used cars.

Loans are an integral element in almost all new and used car purchases and Droom’s recent collaboration with Axis bank is evidence of its continued efforts to cover the 360 degree eco-system of online automobile transactions. Loans will be provided for up to 85 percent of the value of the car with tenure of one to five years. Furthermore, loans on Used Cars can be availed on vehicles up to the age of 10 years at the end of the loan tenure.

You may also like to watch:

“The recent collaboration is another step in our attempt to provide holistic facilities to our users and enhance the car-buying experience. Axis bank is globally recognized as one of the most reputed financing organizations with a successful track record of disbursing loans in a quick turn-around time.

We hope that faster loan disbursal mechanism will provide customers with a buying experience that is hassle-free, secure and convenient,” said Co-Founder and VP Business Development, Rishab Malik. “Axis Bank always endeavors to provide digital solutions to its customers, providing them enhanced customer experience and ease. This valued partnership with Droom is yet another step in our digital offerings,” said Head Retail Lending Axis Bank, Jagdeep Mallareddy.