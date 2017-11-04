Digital lending platform Tab Capital raises Rs 80 crore in debt

The start-up is targeting loan books of Rs 200 crore by March 2018, and Rs 500 crore by March 2019. (Reuters)

Digital lending NBFC start-up TAB Capital has raised Rs 80 crore in debt from Vijaya Bank, Bank of India, South Indian Bank and MAS Financial. The start-up is targeting loan books of Rs 200 crore by March 2018, and Rs 500 crore by March 2019. TAB Capital will utilise the debt funding to achieve these targets. Pune-based TAB Capital has already reached the AUM of Rs 125 crore as of October 31, 2017. The digital lending NBFC conducts the entire disbursement process within 2 working days using digital technology and provides loans between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 crore. The company has plans to launch two-wheeler loans later this year. Abhay Bhutada, chairperson and MD, said that at TAB Capital the entire process is digital and automated with extensive use of big data and analytics that has helped the company maintain its unique digital banking model with nil pre-payment penalty, minimum documentation and flexible repayment options.