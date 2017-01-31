Demonetisation: RBI lifts caps on withdrawals from ATMs, current accounts

Limits on cash withdrawal have been imposed and revised repeatedly by the Reserve Bank of India since November 8. (PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday removed all limits on cash withdrawals from current accounts, cash credit accounts, overdraft accounts and ATMs. The withdrawal limit on savings accounts, however, remains at Rs 24,000 in a week. Banks may, at their discretion, impose their own operating limits, as was the case before November 8, when the government withdrew legal tender on old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

In a notification addressed to all scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks, RBI said, “Further, banks are urged to encourage their constituents to sustain the movement towards digitisation of payments and switching over of payments from cash mode to non-cash mode.”

On January 16, the central bank had raised the limit on cash withdrawals from current accounts, cash credit accounts and overdraft accounts to Rs 1 lakh per week from Rs 50,000 earlier. The limit on withdrawals from ATMs had also been enhanced to Rs 10,000 per day per card from Rs 4,500 earlier.

Limits on cash withdrawal have been imposed and revised repeatedly by the Reserve Bank of India since November 8. The latest relaxation in the withdrawal limit for current accounts is expected to help ease the working capital woes of businesses which rely heavily on cash.

Transactions made through point-of-sale (PoS) terminals have begun to show a marginal decline after peaking in December, as the RBI progressively eased limits on cash withdrawals. The aggregate value of such transactions between January 1 and 25 stood at Rs 36,687.81 crore.

The corresponding figure for the whole of December was Rs 52,223.84 crore, up from Rs 35,240 crore in November and Rs 51,121 crore in October, according to RBI data.

Transactions made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) channel have continued to grow exponentially, clocking Rs 1,382.87 crore between January 1 and 26, up from Rs 712.03 crore in

December and Rs 90 crore in November.

The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel has also seen an increase in usage, rising to an aggregate of Rs 31.61 crore between January 1 and 26 from Rs 10.37 crore in December and a little over Rs 73 lakh in November.