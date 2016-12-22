Demonetisation: mRupee to ease cashless payments at HP petrol pumps, E-wallet to cover 100 HPCL outlets

To begin with, the digital wallet will be available as a payment option at nearly 100 HP outlets across the country. (Reuters)

Tata Teleservices’s digital wallet mRUPEE has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to allow cashless transactions at the state-owned company’s petrol pumps.

To begin with, the digital wallet will be available as a payment option at nearly 100 HP outlets across the country. Over the next two months, this feature will be available at more than 2000 HP outlets across 16 states.

“There is a massive shift towards digital payments today – on the consumer and merchant side as well. Tying up with HPCL gives us the opportunity to reach out to consumers at their petrol pumps and giving the users an option of a quick and easy transaction,” mRUPEE Chief Operating Officer Pradeep K Sampath said in a statement.

mRUPEE had recently announced a tie-up with INTEX, a leading mobile phone manufacturer to launch ‘Intex MyWallet’ app for its customers. Earlier this year, the company had tied up with IRCTC to provide a payment gateway, allowing users one-tap payments for rail ticket bookings. The company has also tied up with ICICI Bank to launch a recharge facility for Delhi Metro cards.